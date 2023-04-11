0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:34

German Anti-War Protests Demand Ceasefire in Ukraine, Nuclear Weapons Ban

Story Code : 1051865
Footage of the ‘Easter march’ shows demonstrators carrying flags and banners with well-known pacifist slogans.

A spokesperson from the pacifist activist group ‘Prolos’ addressed the crowds from a stage, speaking out against the war and tensions with other countries such as China.

“Today billions are invested in a war that only benefits the rich. The lower classes are allowed to pay for it with their work, with their taxes and with their lives,” said the Prolos spokesperson.

Demonstrators expressed support for neither side in the armed conflict in Ukraine and urged an end to hostilities. “No, this war in Europe is not our war, no matter how often they try to tell us that. We are not on the Russian side or the American side. We are on the side of the people who are suffering,” said one protester.

Similar Easter marches have taken place in several German cities, including Frankfurt, where around 2,000 people gathered in Romerberg square calling for an end to wars and the winning of peace. Protesters held banners and signs with pacifist messages, and one demonstrator even wore a mask of German Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock.

The protests in Frankfurt reportedly also included rallies outside the city’s US and Russian consulates before culminating in the historical center of Romer.
