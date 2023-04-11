0
Tuesday 11 April 2023 - 22:35

Turkish FM Says Four-Side Meeting on Syria May Be Held in Moscow in May

Story Code : 1051866
"The organization of the meeting at the level of foreign ministers was discussed by deputy foreign ministers earlier. Last week, we discussed it with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Currently, such a meeting is planned for early May, and it will take place in Moscow," he said.

The foreign ministers will discuss the preparation of the talks between the four heads of state, TASS reported.

"The four-side meetings aim to normalize and revive the mechanisms for Syrian settlement - the Astana process in particular. Steps were made within this process earlier, but no results have been achieved. In addition, the roadmap that the parties work on implies a meeting of the leaders in the end. Perspective and preparation for such talks will be discussed in Moscow in May," he said.

At the same time, Cavusoglu noted that direct negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad are not being considered at this point, and called to wait for the results of the four-side format on Syria.

Cavusoglu also noted that, aside from the goals of the Astana process, Turkey finds it important to ramp up combating terrorism in Syria’s border regions. He noted that the military operations, carried out by Ankara earlier, "made it possible to prevent the establishment of a terrorist corridor in Syria."

"However, terrorist groups continue to operate in northeast Syria. They threaten us and they want to divide Syria. So we want to ramp up joint combat with these threats," Cavusoglu said.
