Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 02:12

Ukraine Withdraws from Border Agreement with Russia

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has terminated the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on the procedure for crossing the Ukrainian-Russian border by residents of the border regions of the two countries.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Holos Party said this, according to Ukrinform.

He added: "On Monday, Rada (Parliament of Ukraine) temrinated or amended several agreements, including, the agreement on the passage of citizens living in the border areas of the two countries by the favorable vote of 283 representatives.

The document provides for the termination of the agreement, signed on October 18, 2011, between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on the procedure for crossing the Ukrainian-Russian state border by residents of the border regions of Ukraine and Russia.

According to the report, the termination of the agreement will contribute to strengthening state control over the entry and stay of citizens of the Russian Federation in Ukraine amid threats to the national security of the Ukrainian state.

In addition, the Ukrainian parliament adopted Law No. 0185 "On withdrawal from the agreement on conducting a coordinated policy in determining transport tariffs."

Earlier, Ukraine also announced that it has withdrawn from the nuclear energy cooperation agreement with Russia that was signed on January 14, 1993.

The Ministry of Finance of Russia also announced on August 23 that Kyiv withdrew from the agreement with Moscow to avoid double taxation of income, property and also to fight against tax evasion.
