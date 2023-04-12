0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 02:13

Lebanon, Palestine Should Thwart Plots of Enemies through Unity: Assembly of Experts

Story Code : 1051890
Lebanon, Palestine Should Thwart Plots of Enemies through Unity: Assembly of Experts
Friday, April 13 (23 of Ramadan) is the International Quds Day.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day at the initiative of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The text of the statement of the Assembly of Experts states: "International Quds Day is the day of the Islamic nation's roar against global arrogance and international Zionism, and Muslim nations after nearly a month of fasting, worship and supplicating to Almighty God on the nights of Qadr and in response to the call of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will rise to support the oppressed people of Palestine and to guard the first Qiblah of the Muslims, and call out this oppressed nation for more resistance against the Zionist racist regime and its criminal supporters.

The statement of the Assembly of Experts of Iran adds: "Undoubtedly, resistance and standing against oppression and intransigence against oppressors is the only way to victory; just as the resistance and victory of Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah against the Israeli and American regime fulfilled the divine promise of victory."
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023