Lebanon, Palestine Should Thwart Plots of Enemies through Unity: Assembly of Experts

Islam Times - Iran's Assembly of Experts issued a statement on the eve of International Quds Day and announced that the people of Lebanon and Palestine and political parties and currents should neutralize the plots of the enemies with unity, integrity, tact, and vigilance".

Friday, April 13 (23 of Ramadan) is the International Quds Day.The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day at the initiative of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.The text of the statement of the Assembly of Experts states: "International Quds Day is the day of the Islamic nation's roar against global arrogance and international Zionism, and Muslim nations after nearly a month of fasting, worship and supplicating to Almighty God on the nights of Qadr and in response to the call of Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will rise to support the oppressed people of Palestine and to guard the first Qiblah of the Muslims, and call out this oppressed nation for more resistance against the Zionist racist regime and its criminal supporters.The statement of the Assembly of Experts of Iran adds: "Undoubtedly, resistance and standing against oppression and intransigence against oppressors is the only way to victory; just as the resistance and victory of Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah against the Israeli and American regime fulfilled the divine promise of victory."