0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 02:16

Netanyahu Lies to Israelis about Hezbollah Raid in Lebanon: Yedioth Ahronoth

Story Code : 1051892
Netanyahu Lies to Israelis about Hezbollah Raid in Lebanon: Yedioth Ahronoth
The Israeli political analysts responded to Netanyahu’s speech during which he attempted to blame the former governments for the security threats posed against the occupation entity.

Amnon Abramovich, a Zionist security analyst, said that Netanyahu decided Monday’s speech in light of the results of the polls, which showed the back off of his coalition, not to update the Israelis on the latest security threats.

Rafik Droker, a Zionist political analyst, held Netanyahu responsible for the divisions hitting the Zionist entity, highlighting how the premier blames the former governments with statements full of mistakes.

For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper refuted Netanyahu’s indirect claim pertaining an Israeli response t0 Megiddo bomb blast last month by striking one of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
“Israel” Attacks Damascus, Several Rockets Fired from Syria into Occupied Golan
9 April 2023
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
US Docs Leak: “Israel’s” Mossad Encouraged Protests
9 April 2023
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
UAE Withdraws from Yemen As Saudi-Omani Delegation Arrives for Ceasefire Talks
8 April 2023
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
Anti-‘Israeli’ Government Protests To Continue
8 April 2023