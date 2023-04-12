Netanyahu Lies to Israelis about Hezbollah Raid in Lebanon: Yedioth Ahronoth

Islam Times - The Zionist circles blasted PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest remarks, describing them as trivial and blaming him for the various crises plaguing ‘Israel’.

The Israeli political analysts responded to Netanyahu’s speech during which he attempted to blame the former governments for the security threats posed against the occupation entity.Amnon Abramovich, a Zionist security analyst, said that Netanyahu decided Monday’s speech in light of the results of the polls, which showed the back off of his coalition, not to update the Israelis on the latest security threats.Rafik Droker, a Zionist political analyst, held Netanyahu responsible for the divisions hitting the Zionist entity, highlighting how the premier blames the former governments with statements full of mistakes.For its part, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper refuted Netanyahu’s indirect claim pertaining an Israeli response t0 Megiddo bomb blast last month by striking one of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.