0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 02:17

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Ready for Peace with Arab Coalition

Story Code : 1051893
Mohammad Ali al-Houthi said late on Monday that Yemen was ready for all options.

If they (the Saudi-led coalition) sought peace, Yemen is fond of peace; and if they seek war, Yemen has experienced it for 8 years, the Yemeni official said.

According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, al-Houthi went on to say that the talks with Saudi Arabia, which leads the Arab coalition after the United States, are based on this and their results would be announced to the Yemeni people officially.

Criticizing the Saudi-led coalition, he said that in any round of talks, the enemy resorts to spreading rumors and revealing information about the negotiations.

Al-Houthi made the remarks following a visit made by a Saudi delegation, accompanied by an Omani mission, to the Yemeni capital Sanaa to discuss a permanent armistice.
