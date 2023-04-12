0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 02:19

Two Palestinians Martyred in Nablus as ‘Israel’ Bans Settlers from Al-Aqsa till End of Ramadan

The Israeli occupation forces detained the bodies of the two martyrs, claiming that they had opened fire at Elon Moreh settlement.

A fresh wave of violent clashes broke out early this morning between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the occupation army dispatched a force to the outskirts of the camp, which then deployed snipers on rooftops, leading to the violent confrontations.

Several people were reportedly injured during this conflict. The occupation forces arrested the son of Maher Turkman, who is accused of carrying out the first Jordan Valley operation along with his martyred son and captive nephew.

In the midst of this, Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly detonated an explosive device during the occupation’s attempted storming, causing direct casualties.

Zionist Occupation Authorities Ban Settlers from Storming Al-Aqsa till End of Ramadan

The Zionist settlers will be banned from the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) until the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday.

Before the decision, terrorist settler attacks on Al-Aqsa continued, as hundreds began at dawn today storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The settlers were led by former Knesset member Yehuda Glick and were attempting to enter the Mosque during the “Jewish Passover holiday”.

The occupation forces stationed at the mosque gates continued to prevent many worshippers from entering to perform the Fajr prayer. While the Mosque was open, those under 50 years old were not allowed to enter, according to one of its guards.

Meanwhile, Hamas Resistance Movement called on Palestinians to perform religious observance (Itikaf) at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the last ten days of the Holy month of Ramadan, warning the Israeli enemy that any folly against the Holy Shrine would destabilize the whole region.

In recent weeks, calls to storm Al-Aqsa have grown, with some illegal settler groups offering financial rewards for those who could do so.

Furthermore, dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Mosque on Monday under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinians have long been subjected to land seizures, home demolitions, and general disruption of their daily lives. The current situation with the Al-Aqsa Mosque is yet another flashpoint in this ongoing conflict.

The storming of the Mosque by Israeli occupation forces has been condemned by many around the world.
