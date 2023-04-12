0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 10:03

US “National Security” Advisor Speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

Sullivan and MBS discussed a number of global and regional matters including the ongoing diplomacy related to the war in Yemen, said the statement.

Thanks to a UN-mediated truce, the fighting in Yemen has almost ceased, said Sullivan, describing it as remarkable progress.

Sullivan also welcomed Saudi Arabia's efforts to follow a more detailed roadmap for ending the war and ensured full support for these efforts, noting that US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will be in the region over the coming days.

"Mr. Sullivan and Crown Prince Salman also discussed broader trends toward de-escalation in the region while underscoring the need to maintain deterrence against threats from Iran and elsewhere," added the statement.

Sullivan also reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan and MBS will remain in contact and "accelerate contact between the Saudi and US ‘national security’ teams about issues including the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment [PGII], clean energy cooperation and development and investment in cutting-edge Open Radio Access Network [O-Ran] 5G and 6G technologies," added the statement.
