0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 10:04

Iranian President Conducts Partial Reshuffle of Cabinet

Story Code : 1051929
Iranian President Conducts Partial Reshuffle of Cabinet
Speaking to state TV on Tuesday, the administration’s spokesperson, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, said President Raisi has decided to appoint Mohammad Aqamiri as the caretaker minister of agriculture, a replacement for Mohammad Javad Sadatinejad.

The spokesman said the outgoing minister of agriculture’s good management helped Iran ward off a global food crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the Ukraine war, however, the president decided to replace him after carrying out a series of evaluations.

The partial reshuffle of the cabinet also saw Davoud Manzour succeed Masoud Mirkazemi as the head of the Planning and Budget Organization [PBO], he said.

Bahadori Jahromi added that Manzour, the former head of the Iranian National Tax Administration [INTA], is a resourceful manager with the experience of running several organizations.

The president has also appointed Mohammad Sadeq Khayyatian as the new CEO of the Iran National Innovation Fund.

Founded in 2011, the fund assists non-governmental institutions and companies in commercialization of innovations and inventions and provided financial support and services to knowledge-based institutions and companies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023