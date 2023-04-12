Iranian President Conducts Partial Reshuffle of Cabinet

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi replaced a minister and two directors in his cabinet on Tuesday.

Speaking to state TV on Tuesday, the administration’s spokesperson, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, said President Raisi has decided to appoint Mohammad Aqamiri as the caretaker minister of agriculture, a replacement for Mohammad Javad Sadatinejad.The spokesman said the outgoing minister of agriculture’s good management helped Iran ward off a global food crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the Ukraine war, however, the president decided to replace him after carrying out a series of evaluations.The partial reshuffle of the cabinet also saw Davoud Manzour succeed Masoud Mirkazemi as the head of the Planning and Budget Organization [PBO], he said.Bahadori Jahromi added that Manzour, the former head of the Iranian National Tax Administration [INTA], is a resourceful manager with the experience of running several organizations.The president has also appointed Mohammad Sadeq Khayyatian as the new CEO of the Iran National Innovation Fund.Founded in 2011, the fund assists non-governmental institutions and companies in commercialization of innovations and inventions and provided financial support and services to knowledge-based institutions and companies.