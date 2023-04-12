0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 10:48

Netanyahu Surrenders: Jewish Settlers Banned from Al-Aqsa until End of Ramadan

“Israeli” police officials confirmed that the decision was made by the prime minister, who decided to adopt a policy similar to that implemented in previous years – closing al-Aqsa during the last ten days of the month of Ramadan.

 A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the decision was reached after “a comprehensive situation assessment with the heads of the security branches” and Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

However, Ben-Gvir responded to Netanyahu's decision, saying, “The prime minister’s decision to close the ‘Temple Mount’ to Jews due to the wave of ‘terrorism’ is a serious mistake that will not bring peace, but may only escalate the situation.”

“When ‘terrorism’ strikes us – we must strike it back with tremendous force, not surrender to it and its whims,” Ben-Gvir lamented.
