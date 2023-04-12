Netanyahu Surrenders: Jewish Settlers Banned from Al-Aqsa until End of Ramadan

Islam Times - Surrendering to the Palestinian resistance’s threats and being unable to act in front of Al-Aqsa worshippers steadfastness, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a ban to the entity’s settlers break through into the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of Ramadan.

“Israeli” police officials confirmed that the decision was made by the prime minister, who decided to adopt a policy similar to that implemented in previous years – closing al-Aqsa during the last ten days of the month of Ramadan.A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the decision was reached after “a comprehensive situation assessment with the heads of the security branches” and Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.However, Ben-Gvir responded to Netanyahu's decision, saying, “The prime minister’s decision to close the ‘Temple Mount’ to Jews due to the wave of ‘terrorism’ is a serious mistake that will not bring peace, but may only escalate the situation.”“When ‘terrorism’ strikes us – we must strike it back with tremendous force, not surrender to it and its whims,” Ben-Gvir lamented.