Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 21:40

Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia, Appoint an Ambassador

Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia, Appoint an Ambassador
The statement read that in response to the initiative of Saeed to appoint an ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, the Syrian government announced its immediate approval of this appointment, and decided to reopen the Syrian embassy in Tunisia, and to appoint an ambassador for it in the upcoming period.

“Out of both sides’ keenness to restore the Syrian-Tunisian relations to their normal track, consultation and coordination are ongoing between the foreign ministers of the two countries to further consolidate the deep-rooted ties of brotherhood binding Syria and Tunisia, and to uplift the values of solidarity between them serving the interests of their two brotherly peoples,” the statement added.
