
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 21:57

Non-Muslims Banned from Visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque Until End of Ramadan

Story Code : 1052064
Netanyahu's office announced that all Israeli settlers and non-Muslim visitors will be prohibited from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

This decision was made after a meeting with senior military establishment officials on Tuesday, in which Netanyahu, along with military affairs minister Yoav Gallant and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, decided to ban Israeli settlers until the end of the holy month. Israeli settlers and far-right extremists had previously stormed the mosque on Tuesday, which prompted this decision.

Local sources reported that the extremists entered the compound in groups led by extremist rabbi and former Knesset member Yehudah Glick.

According to local media reports, Israeli forces were deployed in al-Aqsa's courtyards ahead of the storming of the site and harassed worshipers.

On Monday, around one thousand illegal Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the mosque, attacked and harassed Palestinian worshipers, and raised the Israeli regime flag.

This action led to escalating tensions across the occupied Palestinian territories, and Palestinian resistance factions retaliated by firing rockets at settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians accuse Israel of systematically attempting to Judaize East al-Quds, where al-Aqsa Mosque is located, and obliterate its Arab and Islamic identity.

UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese recently stated that "the well-known desire of Israeli settlers to either destroy the mosque or forcibly convert all or part of the compound into a synagogue, as happened to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, is a source of deep anxiety among Palestinians."

Illegal settler incursions under police protection into the al-Aqsa Mosque have been on the rise in recent years, and many Palestinians have been injured, killed, or arrested.
