Bahraini Groups Condemn Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan

Islam Times - Six Bahraini opposition groups issued a joint statement strongly condemning Israeli forces’ storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking Palestinian worshipers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The statement by the groups, including al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, February 14 Youth Coalition, Haq Movement for Liberty and Democracy, and Islamic Action Society, described the desecration of the holy site as an organized crime being perpetrated under an international cover-up.The groups called Israel’s actions “an act of organized crime, which has targeted the humanity and sanctity of sacred sites under the auspices of arrogant powers.” The statement added that the “fake Zionist regime has its roots in the culture of murder, revenge and extremism, and its nature never changes.“Having occupied Palestine for more than 70 years, the regime is once again employing its brutal methods. All this takes place in the face of the deadly silence and conspiracies of certain Western countries.”The groups urged all walks of the Bahraini nation to participate en masse in International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan, to demonstrate their faithful adherence to the issue of Palestine as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world.Since the start of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.On April 6, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation against the Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa. Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories.Palestinian sources said the regime’s Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the retaliatory rockets. Following the rocket attack, Israeli warplanes hit targets inside Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.The Israeli regime has in recent months stepped up its atrocities, killing around 100 Palestinians this year alone.