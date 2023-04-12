0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 21:59

Bahraini Groups Condemn Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan

Story Code : 1052066
Bahraini Groups Condemn Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Ramadan
The statement by the groups, including al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, February 14 Youth Coalition, Haq Movement for Liberty and Democracy, and Islamic Action Society, described the desecration of the holy site as an organized crime being perpetrated under an international cover-up.

The groups called Israel’s actions “an act of organized crime, which has targeted the humanity and sanctity of sacred sites under the auspices of arrogant powers.” The statement added that the “fake Zionist regime has its roots in the culture of murder, revenge and extremism, and its nature never changes.

“Having occupied Palestine for more than 70 years, the regime is once again employing its brutal methods. All this takes place in the face of the deadly silence and conspiracies of certain Western countries.”

The groups urged all walks of the Bahraini nation to participate en masse in International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan, to demonstrate their faithful adherence to the issue of Palestine as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world.

Since the start of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also press ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.

On April 6, at least 30 rockets were reportedly launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation against the Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa. Resistance fighters based in Gaza also fired several rockets toward the occupied territories.

Palestinian sources said the regime’s Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the retaliatory rockets. Following the rocket attack, Israeli warplanes hit targets inside Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.

The Israeli regime has in recent months stepped up its atrocities, killing around 100 Palestinians this year alone.
Comment


Featured Stories
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023