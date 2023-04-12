China Proposes Intl. Investigation into US Bioweapons Program

Islam Times - Chinese authorities propose organizing an international investigation into US biological weapons development projects, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"We insist that the US side fulfill all its obligations and ensure full transparency of all military-biological activities on the territory of the US and outside it," he told the briefing, commenting on the Russian Defense Ministry’s report on US creating biological weapons components in the vicinity of Russia’s borders, "Washington must agree to holding an investigation and stop obstructing the international community's efforts to strengthen the biological security system, as well as the corresponding legal system."As the diplomat pointed out, the US was more active than others in implementing military-biological projects, at the same time refusing any international control. "The international community is extremely concerned about this. We are disappointed that the US side has so far only resorted to unfounded statements and hasn’t clarified the situation so far," he added, TASS reported.Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said at a plenary session of the Russian State Duma on Tuesday that the United States was producing components of biological weapons near Russia’s borders, which is proven by the analysis of the sites where the American biolabs were set up in the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson Region.