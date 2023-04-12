0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 22:05

China Proposes Intl. Investigation into US Bioweapons Program

Story Code : 1052068
China Proposes Intl. Investigation into US Bioweapons Program
"We insist that the US side fulfill all its obligations and ensure full transparency of all military-biological activities on the territory of the US and outside it," he told the briefing, commenting on the Russian Defense Ministry’s report on US creating biological weapons components in the vicinity of Russia’s borders, "Washington must agree to holding an investigation and stop obstructing the international community's efforts to strengthen the biological security system, as well as the corresponding legal system."

As the diplomat pointed out, the US was more active than others in implementing military-biological projects, at the same time refusing any international control. "The international community is extremely concerned about this. We are disappointed that the US side has so far only resorted to unfounded statements and hasn’t clarified the situation so far," he added, TASS reported.

Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said at a plenary session of the Russian State Duma on Tuesday that the United States was producing components of biological weapons near Russia’s borders, which is proven by the analysis of the sites where the American biolabs were set up in the Lugansk and the Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson Region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
GCC Strongly Condemns “Israeli” Desecration of Al-Aqsa, Raids on Worshipers
10 April 2023
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
Ukraine Alters Its Military Plans After Pentagon Document Leak: Report
10 April 2023
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
Iranian Delegation Due in Saudi Arabia to Arrange for Embassy Reopening
10 April 2023
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
Maritime Parades Planned in Support of Palestine: IRGC Navy Chief
9 April 2023