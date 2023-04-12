0
Wednesday 12 April 2023 - 22:09

Resistance Forces Carry out 20 anti-Zionist Operations in WB

Story Code : 1052070
The operations included shooting at and throwing explosive devices toward the Israeli regime's military forces across the West Bank and the Occupied al-Quds.

Resistance forces carried out the operations in different cities including Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, Tulkarm, Jericho, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and the Occupied al-Quds.

Three Zionist military forces were injured during these operations, according to the reports.

The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the blessing moneth of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy Quds city.
