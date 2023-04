Islam Times - At the invitation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal Mikdad and the accompanying delegation have arrived to the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a working visit to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khuraiji and a number of diplomats received Minister Mikdad and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Jeddah Airport.Gulf Cooperation Council is set to mull on Friday Syria’s return to Arab League: Saudi media announced Tuesday.Mikdad is also set to visit Tunisia on Monday to overlook the reopening of the Syrian embassy and bolster ties with the North African Arab state.