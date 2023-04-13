0
Thursday 13 April 2023 - 08:54

Iran, Russia, China, Pakistan FMs Meet in Samarkand

Story Code : 1052149
The second quadrilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan on Afghanistan was held before noon today [Thursday] on April 13 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Sergei Lavrov, Qin Gang and Hina Rabbani Khar Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, were taking part in the meeting and are going to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan. A statement was supposed to be published at the end of the meeting.

The first quadrilateral meeting was held on September 16, 2022 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

In that meeting, the foreign ministers of four countries supported the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

The fourth meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is scheduled to be held in Samarkand this afternoon.
