0
Thursday 13 April 2023 - 09:00

Macron Rejects US Policy on Taiwan, Says France is Not US “Vassal”

Story Code : 1052152
Macron Rejects US Policy on Taiwan, Says France is Not US “Vassal”
Macron said France still backed the "status quo" on Taiwan and stressed that his country will not follow American hardliners into a conflict with China.

The French president made the remarks at a press conference in Amsterdam with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as he wrapped up a state visit to the Netherlands.

"Being an ally does not mean being a vassal... doesn't mean that we don't have the right to think for ourselves," he noted.

"France is for the status quo in Taiwan" and a "peaceful resolution to the situation."

Macron, who visited China last week, said French and European policy on Taiwan "has not changed" despite the furor over his remarks in which he backed Europe's strategic autonomy.

After the visit, Macron said “the great risk” Europe face is that it gets "caught up in crises that are not ours, which prevents it from building its strategic autonomy", urging European leaders to focus on staying out of a potential conflict between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan.

“If the tensions between the two superpowers heat up … we won’t have the time nor the resources to finance our strategic autonomy and we will become vassals,” he warned, urging his fellow European leaders to become self-reliant.

Macron's remarks on Taiwan drew praise as "brilliant" in China – which rejects US support of what it sees as a breakaway province – but raised eyebrows among Western allies.

Former US president Donald Trump hit back at the French president over the Taiwan remarks. However, Macron replied that he had "nothing to say about the comments by Trump because he is taking part in this escalation".

The US does not recognize Taiwan as a country and officially supports the "One China" policy, but continues to antagonize Beijing by siding with Taipei's secessionist administration.

Washington also engages in frequent military missions around the island, and serving as its largest weapons supplier.

The island has become China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major bone of contention with Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
13 April 2023
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
13 April 2023
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
13 April 2023
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
12 April 2023
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023