0
Thursday 13 April 2023 - 21:47

Italy Greenlights Sale of Russian Refinery

Story Code : 1052266
Italy Greenlights Sale of Russian Refinery
In January, Lukoil reported that it had reached a preliminary agreement with the company for the sale of the plant.
 
However, the transaction had to be approved by the Italian authorities as it fell under the ‘Golden Power’ regulations, due to being part of an industry considered to be of strategic importance. The plant is one of the largest industrial sites in Western Europe and refines roughly 320,000 barrels of oil per day, one-fifth of Italy’s refining capacity.
 
The government reportedly placed strict conditions on the deal, demanding that the new owner protect the plant’s staff of around 1,000, as well as maintaining environmental standards. GOI Energy was also urged to guarantee that oil supplies for the refinery do not come from Russia, sources told the news outlet.
 
According to the Financial Times, the sale is worth €1.5 billion [$1.6 billion], and involves commodity trader Trafigura, which is to provide both working capital and oil supplies to the refinery, as well as marketing the refined products.
 
ISAB has been under temporary state trusteeship since December last year, to protect it ahead of the EU embargo on Russian crude oil imports.
 
Prior to the ban, the plant relied solely on Russian Urals oil for its supplies and risked stopping production and being closed once the ban came into force on December 5. Reports at the time suggested that Rome even considered nationalizing the plant to keep it operational in order to save jobs and secure energy supplies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
13 April 2023
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
13 April 2023
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
13 April 2023
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
12 April 2023
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
China Military Drills A “Stern Warning” to Taiwan, Deterrent to US Provocations
11 April 2023
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
US Think Tank: Sanctions on Iran Failed to Achieve Objectives, Harming Civilians
11 April 2023
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
Hezbollah Official: “Israel” Not Prepared for New War Against Gaza Strip
11 April 2023
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
Pentagon: US Assessing Impact of Documents Leak on “National Security”, Allies
10 April 2023