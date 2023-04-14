Iran Foreign Ministry: Holy Al-Quds Symbol of Unity in Muslim World

Islam Times - Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Palestine and the holy city of Al-Quds have turned into symbols of unity in the Muslim world and represent the cause of the world’s right-seeking oppressed and freedom seekers.

In a statement released on Thursday, ahead of the International Quds Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran added that the cry of innocence of the people of Palestine and the reality on the ground in the territory of Palestine will be revealed on the International Quds Day this year even stronger than before.The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been held worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.This year, the International Quds Day falls on Friday, April 14.More than four decades ago, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was named the “World Quds Day” by Imam Khomeini [May his soul rest in peace] – the late leader and founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Now Palestine and holy Quds have turned into the symbol of unity in the Muslim world and represent the cause of the world’s right-seeking oppressed and freedom seekers from any race and religion.The cry of innocence of the people of Palestine and the reality on the ground in the territory of Palestine will be revealed on the Quds Day this year even stronger than previously by the hundreds of millions of justice and freedom seekers across the globe who will also demand the liberation of Palestine as not only the most fundamental issue of the world of Islam but as the most characteristic example of the flagrant violation of human rights and international rules and regulations.As reiterated by [His Eminence] Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the main policy of the global arrogance and Zionism is to undermine the significance of the issue of Palestine in the minds of Muslims across the world so that it falls into oblivion.While Zionist terrorists, martyred about one hundred Palestinians including women and children only in the first three months of the current year, the so-called advocates of human rights and indeed supporters of the occupying Zionist regime, such as the United States and some European countries, have become the biggest supporters of terrorism and kept a shameful silence on the crimes and murders of the Zionist regime.In recent days, the forces of the short-lived Zionist regime have desecrated the al-Aqsa Mosque as the first qibla of the Muslims across the globe and killed worshipers and followers of faith in this sacred place, once again portraying the vicious face of this apartheid regime before the global public opinion.Continued crimes of the usurper Zionist regime and organized and blatant violation of the primary principles of human rights and established rules and regulations of international law as well as desecrating religious and Islamic sanctities and in particular the al-Aqsa Mosque make it an urgent necessity for Muslims to get united and consolidated once again and support the heroic resistance of the Palestinian nation with the ultimate objective of liberating all the Occupied Territories of Palestine from the sea to the river and forming an integrated Palestinian establishment with holy Quds as its capital.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while emphasizing its principled and unchangeable policy of supporting the liberation struggle and legitimate resistance of the nation of Palestine and the necessity of effective and deterrent confrontation with the crimes and murders of the Zionist occupying regime, asks all the Muslim governments and nations as well as world’s freedom seekers to become united to confront this cancerous gland and disrupter of regional and international stability and security and to render real support and assistance to the oppressed people of Palestine.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again, reminds and emphasizes the legal obligation of international organizations and human rights entities to support the rights of the people of Palestine under occupation and terminate the savage crimes of Zionists in Beit-ul-Moqaddas and other occupied territories of Palestine and Zionist aggressions and role-playing in the region.