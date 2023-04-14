Bibi Greeted by Protesters at ’Hadera Mimouna’

Islam Times - “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a celebration of the "Mimouna" holiday in "Hadera" on Wednesday where he was first greeted by hundreds of protesters demonstrating against his legislative push to overhaul the judiciary.

A small group of supporters of the Netanyahu’s agenda was also present to confront the protesters who occasionally blocked roads in the northern city and clashed with police.Netanyahu said he was moved and happy to be at the celebration with his wife Sara. "It is a celebration of an ‘Israeli’ tradition and of faith in ‘Israel's’ future," the prime minister said. "I have enormous faith if the strength of our people in the face of those who seek to destroy us," he said. "When we are united, there is no force that can defeat us."