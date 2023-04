Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Thursday 11 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tulkarm, and the town of Al-Auja in Ariha and Beitin in Ramallah and Beit Amer in al-Khalil, and kidnapped 11 Palestinians.A day earlier, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped two Palestinians in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.