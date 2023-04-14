0
Friday 14 April 2023 - 05:29

Palestinian Detainee Dying In ‘Israeli’ Prison After 67 Days of Hunger Strike

Story Code : 1052300
Palestinian Detainee Dying In ‘Israeli’ Prison After 67 Days of Hunger Strike
A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, 44-year-old Adnan has been on hunger strike to protest against his detention in Zionist prisons ever since he was arrested in an ‘Israeli’ raid on his home on 5 February.

His health has seriously deteriorated over the 67 days, with his wife Randa Moussa telling a press conference in Ramallah on Wednesday that he has fainted more than once and is suffering from severe dizziness and general weakness.

“My husband is dying and the ‘Israeli’ prison administration refuses to transfer him to a civilian hospital,” Moussa said. “Rather, it keeps him in Ramla prison, which lacks the minimum health facilities. We have asked more than once to transfer him to a hospital, but the request is always denied.”

Adnan has been imprisoned at least 11 times since 2004 and was a spokesperson for Palestinian prisoners inside ‘Israeli’ jails.

His first hunger strike came after his arrest in 2004, to protest at being held in so-called administrative detention, a controversial practice that allows ‘Israel’ to detain Palestinians without charge for six-month periods.

The hunger strike is seen by many as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, and this is the fifth Adnan has undertaken during detention, with one 67-day stretch in 2012 inspiring a wave of Palestinian prisoners held under administrative detention to join him.
Comment


Featured Stories
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
14 April 2023
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
14 April 2023
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
14 April 2023
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
Syria Denounces Int’l Silence, Slams “Israeli” Settlers’ Incursions into Al-Aqsa
13 April 2023
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
US Explains Military Presence in Ukraine
13 April 2023
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
WP: Person Behind Leaked Pentagon Documents Worked on Military Base
13 April 2023
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
Saudi Arabia, Syria Call for End to Foreign Military Presence on Syrian Soil
13 April 2023
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
Watchdog: New “Israeli” Spyware Targets Journalists, Politicians
12 April 2023
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
Ansarullah “Optimistic” About Oman’s Mediation in Yemen-Saudi Talks
12 April 2023
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
Poland Wants “Strongest” US-Backed Army
12 April 2023
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
Leaked US Documents Cast Doubt on Ukraine’s Military Capacity
12 April 2023
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
Hamas: Palestinians Will Keep Defending Al-Aqsa In Face of The Enemy’s ’Religious War’
11 April 2023