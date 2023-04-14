0
Friday 14 April 2023 - 05:31

Yemen Prisoners’ Swap to Start Friday

Story Code : 1052301
Yemen Prisoners’ Swap to Start Friday
In a tweet, al-Murtada explained that “After all parties announced readiness to implement the agreed-on deal, we were informed by the International Committee of the Red Cross that they will start the implementation on Friday, the 23rd of Ramadan 1444, the 14th of April 2023.”

For his part, spokesman for the governmental delegation regarding the negotiations about the detainees and the kidnapped, Majed Fadhil, affirmed that the process will start on Friday morning and will last for three days and is expected to end on Sunday. "The detainees will pass through six airports. This was arranged by the ICRC."

"The flights will take off and land between, firstly: Sanaa-Aden and then Mocha-Sanaa and Sanaa-Tadawin, Sanaa-Riyadh and Abha and Sanaa," he said.
