‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ military’s intelligence unit warned the Zionist entity’s political milieu that war is nearer than calmness.

According to ‘Israeli’ Walla! news website, the intelligence estimations suggest that the “security tension won’t disappear as the month of Ramadan ends, and the security direction might lead to a war.”According to those estimations, we must wait with respect to an unusual response against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s allies in Syria, in order to calm the exploding religious tension which developed regarding the Aqsa Mosque compound.“The intelligence unit data showed that tension related to the Aqsa Mosque unites the different battlefields and increases the influence of anti-‘Israel’ provocation on social media networks. Additionally, the enemies of ‘Israel’ have diagnosed the US departure from the Middle East, which included withdrawing advanced aircraft from the region, and replacing them with less advanced ones. This transformation impacts the ‘Israeli’ deterrence, not to mention the US increasing interest in China and Russia,” the website added.