Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the balance of power has shifted in favor of Palestine and against the interests of the "illegitimate Zionist regime" of ‘Israel’ in recent years.

In a Thursday tweet, Kanaani wrote that the balance of power has now changed in favor of the Palestinian people.Attaching a photo of a recent meeting of Hezbollah resistance movement’s Secretary General, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior officials of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Kannani added that the coherence in the resistance front is stronger now than at any other time.He said this coherence is a souvenir of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Corps [IRGC] Quds Force who was martyred by the US in Iraq in January 2020.The spokesman underlined that the photo carries different messages for both the Zionist regime and the Palestinian nation.