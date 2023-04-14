0
Friday 14 April 2023 - 05:40

Iran Calls for Int'l Probe into US Biological Labs in Ukraine

Story Code : 1052305
"Published reports about US military biological laboratories in Ukraine and in some other countries cause serious concern. An impartial international investigation is needed," Kanaani tweeted.

Earlier in April, the Russian parliament approved the report of a parliamentary commission investigating the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The report claims that there are at least 30 US biological laboratories currently operating in Ukraine, with the Pentagon as the main customer.

This raises concerns about the military nature of biodevelopment and the possibility of the US using their military against Russia, it said.

China has also called on the United States to explain its military-biological activities abroad and to observe its international obligations.

"We reiterate our calls on the United States to faithfully observe their international obligations and provide comprehensive explanations on its military-biological activity within the country and abroad," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a press conference on Wednesday.
