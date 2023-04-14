China Sanctions US Congressman over Taiwan Visit

Islam Times - The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday it imposed sanctions on United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul over his visit to Taiwan earlier this month.

According to the sanctions, McCaul will not receive an entry visa if he asks for it. His "movable property, immovable property, and other kinds of property within the territory of China" have been frozen.Additionally, local individuals and organizations have been forbidden from any type of cooperation with McCaul.McCaul visited Taiwan earlier this month and met with its leader Tsai Ing-wen.In response, China held military drills near the island. Meanwhile, the White House insisted the US does not support Taiwan's independence.