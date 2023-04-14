0
Friday 14 April 2023 - 05:43

Yemen's Ansarullah Frees 48 Detainees for Ramadan

Story Code : 1052307
Yemen
According to the Yemeni news agency "Saba," Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Director of the Moral Guidance Department, stated during an Iftar (fast-breaking) celebration that the release was based on the directives of Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Mahdi al-Mashat.

He explained that the detainees were victims of misinformation, rumors, and hostile psychological and media warfare as a result of falling into the trap of aggression.

“The release is part of the revolutionary leadership's and the Supreme Political Council's efforts to save the lives of Yemenis and avoid opportunities for the enemies of the homeland and the people,” he added.
