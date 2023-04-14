Kremlin Says Black Sea Will Never Be NATO Sea

Islam Times - Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Black Sea will "never" be controlled by the alliance.

This came as the Kremlin responded to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comment about making the Black Sea a "NATO sea."The Kremlin spokesperson stated that the alliance would "never" control the Black Sea, adding that it is a sea of cooperation, interaction, and security for all coastal states.Additionally, Peskov confirmed that there are currently no scheduled phone calls between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.He emphasized that "provoking China is unacceptable" in light of the escalating crisis between China and Taiwan.