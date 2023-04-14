Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine

Islam Times - On the eve of International Quds Day, the leaders of the Axis of Resistance affirm that Al-Quds Day is a day to mobilize in the course of liberating Palestine from Israeli occupation.

The leaders of the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, and Bahrain stressed, during the "Al-Quds Podium" event on Thursday, the option of confrontation and fighting until the liberation of Palestine from the Zionist occupation, calling on the people of the Islamic nation to commemorate International Quds Day.During the event, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, said, "Al-Quds is a title that sums up Palestine, and here we are celebrating Al-Quds Day; a great occasion in which we affirm the unity of our nation around Al-Quds and its Holy Mosque.”Al-Nakhalah added, "How inspired Imam Khomeini was when he declared Al-Quds Day, as it is a title that outlines the whole of Palestine."The Islamic Jihad leader renewed the pledge to continue fighting until the land is liberated and Al-Quds is cleansed of any occupation.According to Al-Nakhalah, the struggling Palestinian people and their heroic fighters and combat battalions across Palestine have formed the shield of Al-Quds.He concluded his speech by saying, "On Al-Quds Day, we affirm that our nation is one and its message is one, and Al-Quds shall remain our sole goal until victory, God willing."In the same context, the leader of the Bahraini Shi'a Muslims, Sheikh Isa Qasim, affirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Grand Mosque are enrooted in the core of the nation, and all Islamic sects agree on their grandeur.Sheikh Qasim said, "The people of Bahrain realize that the Palestinian cause concerns all Muslims, and they are well aware that achieving victory in this cause entails mercy for all humanity, even though they are absorbed in crises."“No crisis is capable of keeping the people of Bahrain away from being involved in anything that concerns the interests of the Palestinians and whatever pertains to the truth and justice,” he stressed.Sheikh Qasim saluted the resisting youth in the West Bank and all the Resistance fighters across Palestine.For his part, Jamil Mezher, Deputy Secretary General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said, "Al-Quds Day is an occasion that embodies and embraces the unity of the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world, as well as their solidarity with Al-Quds.”Mezher thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for the relentless, non-stopping efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause militarily, logistically, and politically.Mezher added that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine believes that the factors of victory over the Zionist enemy have become more evident due to its “existential crisis”, stressing the need to tackle the settlement approach, strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, support the nurturing, supportive environment for the Resistance in the West Bank, pursue the course of the struggle, and intensify resistance.Mezher also stressed the necessity of emphasizing the Resistance strategy with the West Bank as its starting point, and this requires everyone's efforts.He also pointed out that "support for Palestine gives us confidence that Palestine will be liberated from its sea to its river."The Mufti of Iraq, Sheikh Mahdi Al-Sumaidaie, confirmed that it is preferable for preachers, imams of mosques, and youths to make Al-Quds Day a day to gather in support of Al-Quds.Al-Sumaidaie advised Arab rulers to feel for the oppressed people of Palestine, adding, "We hope that they have a conscience and courage like the youths of Palestine."Addressing the Palestinian youths, the Mufti of Iraq affirmed that "the Iraqi people's heart and soul are with you."On his part, the head of the Supreme Islamic Commission in Al-Quds, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, said this day is the day of Al-Quds, to which the compass must be directed steadily and permanently, being the center of Palestine and the center of the Islamic world.Theodosius Atallah Hanna, the Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of occupied Palestine, said everyone is entrusted with Al-Quds, stressing that "our unity is a strength for us, and we were and will remain united in this blessed land."Hanna indicated that whoever storms Al-Aqsa and prevents Muslims from reaching their holy sites is the same one who conspires against Christians.He stressed that there is no force in the world capable of liquidating the Palestinian cause and stealing Al-Quds from its rightful owners.The Archbishop also appealed to all Islamic and Christian religious authorities to have consultation and interaction for the sake of occupied Al-Quds.Archbishop Atallah Hanna also stressed that Al-Quds Day is to remind everyone of their responsibilities toward occupied Al-Quds, adding that a right that someone is always after can never be lost.Elsewhere, he pointed out that there are some sides who hope that there will be a new Nakba in order to empty Palestine, underlining, "We will remain in Al-Quds and its sanctities."The Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq, Sheikh Qais Al-Khazaali, said it became clear that all attempts by global arrogance to support the usurping the Zionist entity, including normalization, did not work and will not.Al-Khazaali added that the Palestinians today have smart missiles and drones instead of stones.He indicated that Iraq passed a dangerous turning point and a difficult stage, noting that there were some sides that were trying to prevent Iraq from supporting the nation's causes.Al-Khazaali stressed that when Iraq returns as strong as before, it means that Palestine and Al-Quds will be fine.The Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC), Talal Naji, confirmed that Al-Quds Day resonates with our people in occupied Palestine who are subjected to the enemy's crimes daily.Naji said through this memory, "We remember Imam Khomeini, who despite the heavy responsibilities he shouldered after the victory of the revolution, Palestine was one of his first priorities."The PFLP-GC pointed out that what the occupied West Bank is witnessing is thanks to the efforts of martyr General Qassem Soleimani.He underscored that the situation in the West Bank is boiling and that its people are sacrificing martyrs and standing up against illegal Zionist settlers.Huda Jarrar, the mother of martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, said Al-Quds Day is a day to mobilize confrontation and liberate Palestine from the invading Zionist regime occupation.Jarrar saluted the martyrs and the brave men who struck the Zionist occupation, stressing that "the will of the resistance in Palestine will not be broken."West Bank prominent leader Khaled Jaradat confirmed that with every year passing, everyone becomes sure that Al-Quds is a title upheld by the Resistance fighters who do not endorse settling truces with the Zionist occupation.Jaradat pointed out that the axis of evil works to Judaize Al-Quds and terrorize its people, while the axis of good defends it by all means.The Palestinian leader appreciated the backing and support provided by Iran to the Palestinian people and their resistance in all fields, despite the circumstances.Jaradat considered that the slogan "We will pray in Al-Quds" is within reach.The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, said that “Al-Quds Day comes to ensure that the feelings of Jihad and rejection of the Zionist regime remain alive in the hearts of Muslims and that the Islamic peoples are awakened."Al-Houthi Al-Quds Day “leads the path in the peoples' search for the correct vision in the course of reaching the inevitable result of the Divine promise of achieving a decisive victory.”“Our people are striving to contribute in every possible way to fulfill their religious duty in jihad and participation with the free people of the nation in the decisive battle.”The Yemeni leader pointed out that "jihad against the Zionist enemy and American hegemony is a fundamental pillar of our project."“Our people, through their comprehensive movement, seek to contribute effectively with the free people of the nation and the Palestinian people in repelling the Zionists and regaining the sanctities,” he added.Al-Houthi also explained that “the growing capabilities of the axis of jihad and resistance and the great rift that shakes the Zionist entity from within showed the beginning of the steps of the disappearance of the Zionist entity.”The head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, saluted Al-Quds Day, which was established by Imam Khomeini, and with which the legions of the nation mobilize to renew their covenant with the path of God’s Messenger.Haniyeh pointed out that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque stands tall in the face of the tyrants who seek to change its religious and historical facts and impose temporal and spatial division on the Mosque, pointing out that the Zionists violate the sanctity of the Mosque in front of cameras.The Hamas leader considered that "Itikaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque today is jihad."He explained that the Resistance monitors three important variables that confirm to it that the future of this struggle and its resolution is in favor of its people and nation.Haniyeh pointed out that the first variable is that "the West Bank is vibrant with blessed Resistance, and our people stand at the forefront of the trench safeguarding Al-Quds."The second variable, according to Haniyeh, is that "what the zionist entity is witnessing in terms of manifestations of fragmentation, conflict, and division puts it on the path to disintegration, tearing apart its political structure and ultimately leading to its demise and departure from our land.""The third change is at the regional and international levels, as we are facing a new world order where some poles rise and others recede," the Palestinian leader said."We are living in an era that heralds the waning of American influence."Haniyeh added that based on these variables, "we say that we are in an advanced position and that the Zionist regime will be gone from all of Palestine."He stressed that the Resistance is determined to stand its ground and maintain steadfastness and resistance regardless of the sacrifices and the high prices to be paid.The head of the Hamas political bureau added that the Palestinian prisoners are drawing with their steadfastness the battle of prisoners and Al-Aqsa, which is the message of our people on Al-Quds Day.Elsewhere, Haniyeh saluted the valiant Resistance and the Lions' Den, underlining that "all of Palestine is a den for the lions."