Report: “Israel’s” Army Reinforcing Iron Dome Aerial System

Islam Times - The “Israel’s” military is bolstering aerial systems across the entity and adding additional batteries to the Iron Dome in the event of any operation.

Dozens of policemen and soldiers will also be deployed in Tel Aviv as the threat remains high, Kan public broadcaster reported, over a week after an Italian tourist was killed and several others were wounded after a perpetrator rammed his car into them. On the same day, two sisters and their mother were also murdered in the West Bank.The “Israeli” entity also came under rocket fire last week from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, as “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have remained on high alert as Palestinian groups have called for more violence.Earlier this week, the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu banned Jewish worshipers from entering the “Temple Mount” until the end of Ramadan following recent clashes between “Israelis” and Palestinians there.Despite this apparent move to quell tensions, the “Israeli” Military Intelligence Directorate warned that hostilities will remain high and could even lead to war.In an intelligence report, the Directorate said the recent tensions in al-Quds [Jerusalem] required an unusual response against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and other resistance groups.