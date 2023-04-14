0
Friday 14 April 2023 - 13:00

Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate

Speaking at “Al-Quds Podium” event, he slammed the fact that Al-Khalifa family in Bahrain and the Emirati, Moroccan, and Saudi regimes have taken practical steps in normalizing relations with the “Israeli” occupation, ignoring Quranic principles.

Al-Houthi further stated that the normalizing regimes have reached the point of oppressing “their nation and conspiring against their people in exchange for courting the Zionists,” pointing out that these regimes sought to “deflect the compass of hostility from the Zionists to those who confront them.”

The Yemeni leader considered that the nation should not be silent in the face of its enemies, “because silence means enabling them to reach their goals,” explaining that the nation's enemies “seek to lead it astray, away from the path of its glory, strength, and dignity.”

In parallel, the Yemeni leader underscored the need to wage a battle against the United States and the Zionist lobby in all fields and to “be aware of the efforts of the nation’s enemies and realize the nature of the conflict with them.”

Al-Houthi also questioned the world's hypocrisy when it comes to the violated rights of Palestinian children and women by the “Israeli” occupation, adding, “Where were the human rights in the invasion of Iraq? Where are the human rights when it comes to what the US tools did in our country?”

Moreover, he pointed out that the Americans and the Zionists possess all “kinds of weapons, even nuclear and biological, and this expresses their criminality and aggression.”

He added that they are besieging the Palestinian people in order to destroy their homes "with bulldozers and uproot olive trees without there being any force to confront them."

The Yemeni leader underlined the importance of the economic aspect, stressing “We must be an economically productive nation that boycotts the goods of its enemies.”

“We must continue to prepare force in all fields, foremost of which is military force" and strive to achieve an Islamic civilizational renaissance,” he mentioned.

Elsewhere, Al-Houthi concluded by saying that “when confronting the Zionist entity, let us be assured that its inevitable consequence is defeat and demise.”
