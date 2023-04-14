Quds Day Belongs to All Freedom Seekers in World: Ammar Hakim

Islam Times - Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement Seyed Ammar al-Hakim called on the international community to prevent the Zionist regime’s attacks against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

The clergyman on Friday pointed to the demonstrations held by the Iraqi people on the International Quds Day in support of Palestine, adding that it is not a day only for Muslims, rather, it is an auspicious day for all freedom seekers in the world, because Quds is a holy city that is home to all heavenly religions.The commemoration of the International Quds Day is tantamount to the gross and vivid rejection of Zionism and its domination of al-Quds, he said, noting that holy al-Quds has a grandeur identity for the Palestinian nation, the Arab countries, Muslims and all freedom seekers.The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement also called on the international community as well as the regional, Islamic and international organizations to take urgent steps to salvage the Palestinian people from the atrocities of the occupying Israeli regime.