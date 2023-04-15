China Successfully Conducts Land-based, Mid-course anti Ballistic Missile

Islam Times - China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Friday that it had successfully tested a "land-based intermediate-range anti-ballistic missile".

China successfully conducted a land-based, mid-course antiballistic missile (ABM) technical test on Friday, marking China's seventh publicly announced land-based ABM test since 2010. The country has mastered related techThe test is of a defensive nature and is not aimed at any country, the press release said.Before Friday, China had conducted six land-based ABM tests, in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2021 and 2022. It was not revealed in which interception phase the test in 2014 was carried out, while all the other five were carried out in the mid-course phase.Only a few countries have conducted such tests.nologies, forming a credible deterrent against nuclear threats, analysts said.China's successful consecutive ABM tests showed that it has credibly mastered related technologies, and that China can defend itself should anyone launch a first strike, another Chinese military expert told the Global Times on Friday, requesting anonymity.