Iran Becomes World’s 22nd Largest Economy in 2022: IMF

Islam Times - In its latest report on Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the significant $141 billion increase in Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 and ranked the country as the world’s 22nd largest economy in the previous year.

China was the largest economy in the world in 2022, IMF reported.According to the report, Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached $1,596 billion based on the Purchasing Power Index in 2022, showing a $141 billion hike compared to a year before.Iran was introduced as the world’s 22nd largest economy in 2022 with $1,596 billion in gross domestic product (GDP).Iran’s economy was ranked 22nd among 193 countries in the world as the country is under tough economic sanctions imposed against its economy.The IMF has also predicted that Iran’s GDP in 2023 will reach $1,691 billion, showing a $95 billion rise compared to a year earlier.