Saturday 15 April 2023 - 07:04

Iran Becomes World’s 22nd Largest Economy in 2022: IMF

Iran Becomes World's 22nd Largest Economy in 2022: IMF
China was the largest economy in the world in 2022, IMF reported.

According to the report, Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached $1,596 billion based on the Purchasing Power Index in 2022, showing a $141 billion hike compared to a year before.

Iran was introduced as the world’s 22nd largest economy in 2022 with $1,596 billion in gross domestic product (GDP).

Iran’s economy was ranked 22nd among 193 countries in the world as the country is under tough economic sanctions imposed against its economy.

The IMF has also predicted that Iran’s GDP in 2023 will reach $1,691 billion, showing a $95 billion rise compared to a year earlier.
