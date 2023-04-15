250,000 Palestinians Perform Prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Despite the restrictions imposed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians on the International Quds Day, some 250,000 Muslim worshippers performed prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian news sources announced that worshippers performed magnificent prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque at the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan.In spite of the restrictions imposed by the Zionist regime at the entrance gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a throng of Palestinian people from the West Bank and inside the occupied territories performed their prayers at the holy mosque on Friday.Each year, the International Quds Day is celebrated on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.The event’s raison d'être is renewing support for the Palestinians and denunciation of Israel.The day is also seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.