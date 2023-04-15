0
Saturday 15 April 2023 - 14:52

Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February

The document from the head of national intelligence, classified as top secret and distributed on February 23, was produced according to the code appearing in it using Sigint - a program for intercepting the transmission of electronic signals.

In addition, it was coded as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act [FISA], which means that the special secret court authorizing sensitive surveillance of US intelligence dealt with this issue.

According to the document, "The CIA does not know what ‘Israel's’ plans are in the near future, and what its intentions are. ‘Israel’ may wait to see what the reaction of the United States and the international community will be to the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding Iran's nuclear program and whether the Iranian supreme leader will agree to enrich uranium to the level required for a nuclear weapon, before you decide whether to act."

In the document, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is referred to, and it is written that he “believes that ‘Israel’ should attack Iran to deter its nuclear program. But he faces diminishing military capacity in his country to try to roll back Iran’s enrichment program.”

When the CIA mentions Netanyahu's "diminished military ability" to attack Iran's enrichment facilities, it is apparently referring to the protests and threats of Air Force pilots over the so-called ‘judicial’ reforms.
