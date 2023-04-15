0
Saturday 15 April 2023 - 22:26

At Least One Nigerian Martyred, Several Injured as Police Open Fire on Quds Day Demonstrators

Story Code : 1052676
At Least One Nigerian Martyred, Several Injured as Police Open Fire on Quds Day Demonstrators
Videos from Abuja showed police firing tear gas at the protesters, who were scrambling for cover, at the annual International Quds Day march in the capital city on Friday.

Eyewitnesses in the city of Kaduna also reported seeing police forces shooting at the rally in the city. However, until now no casualties were reported from the city of Kaduna, located in north-western Nigeria.

International Quds Day rally is held annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims worldwide rally in support of the Palestinian people’s resistance against the ‘Israelis,’ and their struggle to liberate their lands, which have been occupied by the Zionists for decades.

Millions of demonstrators take part in the Quds Day rallies across the world in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and to denounce the Tel Aviv regime's atrocities and acts of aggression against Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

The event, which is held each year, is seen as an opportunity for freedom-seeking people across the world, regardless of faith, to voice their support for the Palestinian cause and vent their anger at the Apartheid ‘Israeli’ regime, which has seized Palestinian lands for decades despite widespread condemnation by the global community for Tal Aviv's crimes.

Imam Khomeini [PBUH], the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in 1979 designated the last Friday of Ramadan as International Quds Day.
