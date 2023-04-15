‘Israel’ Quells Anti-settlement Protests, Injures At Least 40 Palestinians

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

At least 40 Palestinians were injured in Beit Dajan near Nablus and the village of Kafr Qaddoum to the east of Qalqilia on Friday. The injured largely suffered asphyxiation by tear gas the Zionist regime troops used to disperse them.The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported three Palestinians, including a child, were injured by rubber bullets in Kafr Qaddoum.Al-Quds has been especially tense in recent weeks due to repeated assaults by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site for Muslims. The Zionist forces stormed two of the gates to the mosque early Friday ahead of the International Quds Day.The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry censured the Tel Aviv regime’s acts of aggression, including attempts to prevent Christian pilgrims from accessing the Church of Holy Sepulcher during Easter celebrations.Recent assaults by the occupation regime are meant to provoke religious sentiments in Palestine and the region, said the ministry.