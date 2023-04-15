Biden Says Will Announce His 2024 Plans ’Relatively Soon’

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden said he will soon announce his 2024 plans, while reiterating that he intends to seek re-election.

"We’ll announce it relatively soon," Biden told reporters at Knock Airport in Ireland, without providing further details on timing.Asked by reporters if he had made a decision about running for a second-term, Biden said: "I told you my plan is to run again."Biden, 80, has consistently said he plans to seek another term. He told “TODAY” show co-host Al Roker this week that he planned to run, "but we’re not prepared to announce it yet."NBC News reported earlier this week that White House advisers are preparing to make final decisions on launching his re-election campaign.Asked if the trip to Ireland, where Biden has spent the past week, affected his decision on 2024, the president said, “No, I’ve already made that calculus. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”While Biden does not have a major primary challenger, the GOP field of candidates is taking shape.Former president Donald Trump announced in November that he would seek the party's nomination. He was followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in February and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in earlier April.Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are all signaling they will enter the GOP primary as well.On Friday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was considered a potential 2024 candidate, announced he will not be seeking the GOP nomination next year.