Saturday 15 April 2023 - 23:12

Ayatollah Khamenei to Lead Eid al-Fitr Prayers in Tehran

Muslim worshippers are planned to follow Ayatollah Khamenei in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Grand Musalla (prayer hall) of Tehran.

Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar, will be marked on either April 21 or 22 in Iran this year.

The exact date of Eid will be determined by the religious authorities at the end of Ramadan after observing the new lunar month’s crescent moon.

Also called Feast of Breaking the Fast, Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The solemn festival is a specific day on which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan. The day of Eid, therefore, falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

Eid al-Fitr has a particular Salat (Islamic prayer) which is generally offered in an open field or a large hall with a congregation in attendance.

Muslims believe that they are commanded by God, as mentioned in Quran, to continue their fast until the last day of Ramadan and pay the Zakat al-Fitr -a ritual offering- before offering the Eid prayers.
