Saturday 15 April 2023

‘Israel’ Fears Nasrallah: Zionist Media

The Zionist analysts reflected concerns about the new stage of the confrontation with the axis of resistance on the basis of Sayyed Nasrallah speech.

Former spox of Zionist army Runin Manlis said that Sayyed Nasrallah speech is very worrisome and show a high self-confidence, adding that ‘Israel’ fears Nasrallah and tends to avoid the confrontation with Hezbollah.

Talia Linker, former security official, stressed that internal rifts in the Zionist entity and Hezbollah military readiness, thanks to the Iranian support, enabled Nasrallah to show more self-confidence.

Former military intelligence chief, Amos Yadlin, said that Sayyed Nasrallah speech established new formulas in the conflict with ‘Israel’, adding that Hezbollah Chief confirmed Israeli attacks on Syria will be responded to.

The Zionist circles concluded that the axis of resistance is utilizing Israel’s moment of weakness pertaining the relations with USA and the normalization regimes, warning that the upcoming confrontation will be harder.
