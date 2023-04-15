‘Israel’ Fears Nasrallah: Zionist Media

Islam Times - The Zionist political and security circles as well as media outlets commented on the various aspects of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech he had delivered on Al-Quds International Day on Friday, highlighting the extent of self-confidence it reflected.

The Zionist analysts reflected concerns about the new stage of the confrontation with the axis of resistance on the basis of Sayyed Nasrallah speech.Former spox of Zionist army Runin Manlis said that Sayyed Nasrallah speech is very worrisome and show a high self-confidence, adding that ‘Israel’ fears Nasrallah and tends to avoid the confrontation with Hezbollah.Talia Linker, former security official, stressed that internal rifts in the Zionist entity and Hezbollah military readiness, thanks to the Iranian support, enabled Nasrallah to show more self-confidence.Former military intelligence chief, Amos Yadlin, said that Sayyed Nasrallah speech established new formulas in the conflict with ‘Israel’, adding that Hezbollah Chief confirmed Israeli attacks on Syria will be responded to.The Zionist circles concluded that the axis of resistance is utilizing Israel’s moment of weakness pertaining the relations with USA and the normalization regimes, warning that the upcoming confrontation will be harder.