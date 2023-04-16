0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 13:20

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly

Story Code : 1052765
In a meeting with a group of top military commanders in Tehran on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the Armed Forces’ officials as strong walls protecting the country and the nation.

Lauding the continuous progress of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Leader called on the military forces not to be satisfied with any specific degree of power and progress and to press ahead incessantly.

Describing the permanent military preparedness as the order of God Almighty and the source of fear of the enemies of God and nation, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “The threat will never go away completely. Therefore, you should accumulate various types of preparedness as much as you can.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed that military preparedness will act as deterrence against the enemies, calling for vigilance in the face of the elements masterminding plots.

The Leader also advised the Armed Forces authorities to ignore the words and deeds of the weak elements and take care of the masterminds behind the scene.

Decrying the warmongering ploys of the evil international forces in different parts of the world, the Leader warned that the arrogance creates clashes from behind the scene wherever it senses benefits.

Emphasizing the need to focus on the enemy’s long-term plans, the Leader added, “Being careful about the five- or ten-year plots of the enemy is good and necessary, but its mid-term and long-term plots must be noticed and monitored.”

Pointing to the two wars that the US waged in Iraq and Afghanistan around two decades ago, Ayatollah Khamenei said although the US sought interests in those two countries, its ultimate purpose was defeating Iran. “Due to the very strong stamina of the Islamic Revolution, they (Americans) were defeated in those adventures and (in reaching) their ultimate objective.”

“As a result, the enemy is defeatable despite all apparent robust calculations and its military power,” the Leader added.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s current situation as another example of the failure of the enemies, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “The Zionist regime’s anti-Palestinian operation during the Ramadan of the past year was not met with any special reaction in the world, but this year, demonstration were held even in the US and England against its (Israeli) crimes.”

The Leader also warned that the enemy’s plots should never be neglected despite the belief that it can be defeated. “Not in any stage should the tricks and plots of the enemies be neglected.”

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the intellectual centers of the Iranian Armed Forces to push constantly and innovatively to design robust, rational and effective strategies and policies.
