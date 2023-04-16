Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy

Islam Times - Given the high potentials of Japan and Iran, Tokyo is ready to develop economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Japanese Ambassador to Iran Kazutoshi Aikawa made the remarks in a meeting with the governor-general of Kerman province on Sunday and stated that despite tough sanctions imposed against Iran, the Japanese government will make its utmost effort to promote good and favorable economic ties with Iran.Upon the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it is hoped that obstacles in the way of enhancing economic relations between Iran and Japan would be removed in the very near future, the envoy added.Presently, some Japanese firms are active in Iran and these activities should be increased optimally, he continued.Regarding the assistance of the Japanese government to tackle the drought problem in the southeastern province of Kerman, Aikawa pointed out that research activities have been done in Japan and the country is ready to establish fair cooperation and interaction with researchers in Kerman province.He also referred to the development of tourism ties between the two countries and said that Kerman is a historical province in Iran and Japanese tourists can take advantage of the tourist attractions of this province.