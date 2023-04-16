0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 13:24

Five Bodies, Wreckage Found in Japan Helicopter Crash Search

Story Code : 1052767
Five Bodies, Wreckage Found in Japan Helicopter Crash Search
The aircraft with 10 people on board had been on a reconnaissance mission when it went missing on April 6, in what the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) described as an "aerial accident".

Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA, including a GSDF general from the 8th division.

The newly found wreckage appeared to be from the missing helicopter, but there were no details yet on the identities of the bodies retrieved, the army spokesman said.

"There are still five left undiscovered, so search and rescue operations are underway simultaneously," the spokesman told AFP.

Coastguard rescuers had already discovered several pieces of debris that appeared to be from the helicopter, including a door, a snapped blade and a yellow life raft that was still packed inside a bag.

There has been no indication of what caused the apparent accident.

Japan's military, which is limited to ostensibly defensive activity by the country's post-war constitution, has seen occasional accidents.

In January 2022, a Japanese fighter jet crashed in waters off central Ishikawa region, killing two pilots on board.

And in 2019, an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea, after taking off from northeastern Japan on a training mission. The accident sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets on board.

Japan's defense ministry subsequently said the pilot, who died in the crash, appeared to have suffered spatial disorientation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Iran Armed Forces to Boost Power Incessantly
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
Japan Eyes Developing Economic Ties with Iran: Envoy
16 April 2023
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange
16 April 2023
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
Democrats Push to Limit US President’s Nuke Powers
15 April 2023
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
Leaked US Doc: ‘Israel’ Trained to Carry Out an Attack on Iran Last February
15 April 2023
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
Ukraine to Receive Financial Assistance from IMF
15 April 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
Ayatollah Khamenei’s View on Palestine; Israel Wants to Leave Sooner…
15 April 2023
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Millions Mark International Quds Day Worldwide Amid Continued ‘Israeli’ Aggression
14 April 2023
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
Ansarullah Leader: Defeat, Demise is ‘Israel’s’ Inevitable Fate
14 April 2023
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
Resistance Axis Stresses on Struggle until Liberating Palestine
14 April 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
Sayyed Nasrallah: West Bank is Al-Quds’ Shield, Resistance in Palestine must Be Supported
14 April 2023
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
Iranian Spokesman Highlights Shift in Balance of Power in Favor of Palestine
14 April 2023
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
‘Israeli’ Intelligence: War Nearer than Calmness
14 April 2023