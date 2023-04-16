Terrorist Drones Kill Three Syrian Servicemen in Latakia Province

Islam Times - Three Syrian servicemen were killed and two injured in drone attacks by terrorist groups in the Latakia Province, according to Russian Center.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack and two drone strikes were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said."They were carried out by the (so-called) Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist group and targeted the positions of Syrian government troops near the settlements of Safsafa, Kara-Kilisa and Kastal al-Bordj in the Latakia governorate," Gurinov added.Takfiri terrorist outfits, most notably among them Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), unleashed a campaign of bloodletting and destruction in Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014 as the United States was running out of excuses to extend or enlarge its regional meddling.In 2017, Iran’s military advisory assistance -- alongside help provided by the Arab country's other allies, including support aerial operations by Russia -- helped Damascus defeat Daesh.The group, whose numerous attempts at regrouping have failed ever since, has, however, been carrying out sporadic attacks across Syria through its remnants and sleeper cells.