Sunday 16 April 2023 - 13:28

US: Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine

US: Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Maine
"A total of three locomotive engines and six rail cars carrying lumber and electrical wiring derailed into a wooded area, where they caught fire and started a small forest fire," Maine's Forest Department said in a statement to Reuters.

Additional rail cars transporting hazardous materials did not derail, it said, adding that these hazardous materials are "not at risk" of leaking and catching fire.

The derailment happened when the train encountered a "track washout," Canadian Pacific said in a statement. The washout may have been caused by a build-up of melting ice and debris.

Earlier in the day, Rockwood Fire and Rescue posted a photo of the derailment on its Facebook page asking residents to "stay clear."

Rockwood fire department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
