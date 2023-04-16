Clashes in Sudan Leave 25 People Dead, 183 Injured

Islam Times - At least 25 people were killed and 183 injured in Saturday’s clashes between Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the armed forces, the El Sharq television channel reported, citing the Committee of Sudanese doctors.

"As a result of violent clashes, 25 people were killed and 183 injured," the channel quoted the committee as saying in a statement, TASS reported.The Al Arabiya TV channel said earlier that five civilians were killed and dozens injured in the hostilities.The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.On Saturday evening, the RSF said on their official page that they were controlling a number of strategically important social and military facilities all over the country, including the General Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, the office of the national television and other governmental facilities.The Armed Forces of Sudan, in turn, dismissed these reports on their Facebook page.