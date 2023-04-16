0
Sunday 16 April 2023 - 13:39

Saudi Arabia Releases 183 Yemeni Prisoners in UN-Mediated Exchange

Story Code : 1052773
"A plane bound from Saudi Arabia landed with 125 prisoners from the Houthis group who had been released by the Saudi authorities... Two Red Cross planes brought 58 prisoners belonging to Houthis to Sanaa from Al Moha Airport in Taiz governorate in southwestern Yemen," said a source at Sanaa International Airport.

Additionally, a Red Cross plane left Sanaa's airport with 19 prisoners from the Saudi-led coalition forces. Seventeen of them were Saudis, while the other two were Sudanese.

As part of the UN-brokered deal, the two sides will exchange 887 prisoners of war over three days, flying them across Yemen and to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with armed and logistical support from Western partners, resulting in hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and millions of people displaced, homeless, and infrastructure destroyed. This has led to the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the contemporary age.

Earlier this month, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik that the two sides had agreed to extend the truce for six months, after failing to reach an immediate agreement when the previous truce expired in October 2022.
